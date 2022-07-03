2 arrested for creating panic with sword

Aurangabad, July 3:

Crime Branch police arrested two persons for creating panic among the people with sword at Idgah Maidan in Cantonment area on Saturday afternoon. A case has been registered against both with Cantonment police station, informed crime branch PI Avinash Aghav. The arrested have been identified as Shaikh Sohel Shaikh Asif (21, Shantipura, Cantonment) and Yash Siddharth Vachake (22, Prabuddhanagar, Panchakki).

Crime branch PSI Raosaheb Jondhale received information that two youths are coming to Eidgah Maidan with swords. Accordingly, the police laid a trap and arrested Sohel and Yash and seized the swords.

Earlier, a case of fight was registered against Sohel with Cantonment police station and was at large for the past three months.

The police action was executed by PSI Jondhale, Sudhakar Misal, Yogesh Navsare, Sanjay Nand, Kakasaheb Adhane and others.