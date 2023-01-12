2 arrested for selling narcotic drugs

Aurangabad

The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) squad arrested two persons selling narcotic pills in Chelipura area on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Shaikh Atiq Shaikh Abdulla (Chelipura) and Majed Khan Chand Khan (Shahbazar), said crime branch PI Avinash Aghav.

Police said, the squad received the information that two persons are selling drugs in Chelipura area. API Sudhir Wagh, drug inspector Baliram Marewad, constable Dharmaraj Gaikwad, Mangesh Harne and others conducted the raid and arrested the accused. The police seized 260 pill and bottles worth Rs 22,050 from them. A case has been registered with City Chowk police station.