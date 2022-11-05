2 arrested for theft at collector office premises

Aurangabad: City Chowk Police arrested two persons for allegedly stealing a seized Hyva truck from the district collector office premises.

The accused were identified as Shantilal Bhivsan Kamble (32, Banewadi) and Shaikh Daud (34, Sanjaynagar-Baijipura).

According to details, officers and employees of the tehsil office seized a six-tyre Hyva truck filled with illegally lifted sand on November 2. The truck was parked in front of the office of the Additional Tehsildar. It was stolen at 9 am on November 4 from the office premises.

Nayab tehsildar Prashant Devde lodged a complaint with City Chowk Police against two accused and the truck owner Qaiyyum (Shahganj).

City Chowk Police seized Hyva truck and arrested its driver from the Cantonment vehicle market on November 4. Hyva's owner was also arrested. Both the arrested accused confessed to committing the crime.