2 beaten up in Waluj area

Aurangabad

Two persons were severely beaten up in Waluj MIDC area on Tuesday night. A case has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station.

Police said, Sandeep Pote had gone to bring his brother-in-law Sanjay Dokore coming from his village at Vitava Phata on Tuesday at around 10.30 pm. He saw some motorcycles parked on the road and he asked the people to remove the motorcycles. Angry over it, Krishna Shingare and Rahul Kumbhar severely beat Sandeep and Sanjay.