2 booked for molesting 14-year-old girl

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The City Chowk police booked two youths named Ahmed and Salman for molesting a 14-year-old daughter of a cloth trader by obtaining her snapchat number and sending her lewd messages.

Police said, the girls father has a cloth shop in the City Chowk area and she used to go in the shop regularly. However, a youth named Ahmed, working in another shop used to make gestures towards her. He then started visiting the shop regularly and obtained her mobile number. He then started sending messages through snapchat. He threatened her that he will make her photos viral on the social media, if she will ignore him. Later, another youth Salman also started chasing her and obtained her number. On August 14, he called her on her phone, but she did not respond to him. Hence, he started sending her messages. She then told about these incidents to her family members. They took her to the City Chowk police station and lodged a complaint. PSI Sangeeta Giri is further investigating the case.