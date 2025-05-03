2 boys drown in pond; 3rd saved by young girl

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Two of the children who had gone to wash the bullocks drowned in a pond at Nandgaon tanda in Soyegaon tehsil of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The third boy who was also drowning was saved by an 18-year-old girl, jumping into the pond. The deceased have been identified as Aquil Shakeel Pathan (18, Nandgaon Tanda) and Rehan Bhikan Shaikh (15, Satgaon Dongri, Pachora) while Saqib Kalandar Pathan (13, Khantandara, Sillod) is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Pachora.

Rehan Shaikh came to his maternal uncle Shakeel Pathan’s house at Nandgaon tanda for summer vacation while Saqib Qalandar Pathan came to his sister’s house. Without informing Bhikan Shaikh, his son Aquil, Rehan and Saqib went to the pond on the outskirts of the village to wash the bullocks around 1 pm today.

While washing the bullocks, the trio were drowning in the water as they could not judge the depth of the pond. Manisha Kailash Bagul, a girl who was washing clothes at a distance noticed this. She immediately ran and jumped into the lake. Manisha searched for the boys for about 23 minutes.

Saqib touched Manisha's hand. She pulled him out of the water. Other women washing clothes there raised an alarmd. The farmers who were working in the farms too gathered. They took out the bodies of Aquil Pathan and Rehan Shaikh from the water and sent them to a hospital in Pachora for autopsy. Saqib Pathan, who was saved, was also admitted to a private hospital in Pachora for treatment.

Revenue Department conducts panchnama

Meanwhile, a revenue department team visited the spot late in the evening and conducted panchnama. When tried to contact tehsildar Manisha Mene in this regard, her mobile was switched off. The concerned talathi was ordered to conduct panchnama. “A report in this regard will be sent to the District Collector's Office,” said Nayab tehsildar Sambhaji Deshmukh. The police did not reach the spot until late in the evening.