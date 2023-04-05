2 buses catch fire; 1 turns into ashes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two buses of a private company parked at Sutgirni Chowk, Garkheda area caught fire suddenly at 9 pm on Wednesday. One of them turned into ashes.

On receiving information, fire brigade tenders reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

A transport agency run by Rajkumar Yadav transports workers to Chitegaon company.

Police inspector of Jawaharnagar Police Station Venkatesh Kendre said that

his two drivers Annasaheb Mhaske and Kiran Kumavat brought the workers in their buses (MH-20-EG-9851) and (MH-20-CT-9851) respectively from Chitegaon to the city and dropped them near a liquor shop in Sutgirni Chowk today.

They parked their vehicles at the regular place and left for home.

The first bus was burned completely in the fire while the rear part of another nearby parked bus was damaged in the incident.

The preliminary report indicates that short-circuit is the cause of the fire.

After receiving information, PI Venkatesh Kendre, PI of Pundliknagar Rajshri Ade and other police officers reached the spot. There was a traffic jam for some due to the crowd. PI Kendre said that the police cleared the traffic jam immediately.

Don’t believe in rumours

A video of burning buses went viral on social media. The video was being forwarded with a false message of arson.

Police inspector of Cyber Police Station Pravin Yadav said that no one should believe in rumours spread on social media.

He appealed to all not to forward false messages. He said that cases would be lodged if anyone is found forwarding the false messages.