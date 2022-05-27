2 chain snatchers banished from district

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, May 27:

Two hardcore chain snatchers creating havoc with their criminal activities in Waluj and the city area have been banished from the district for two years.

The accused have been identified as Ankush alias Ajay Bhagwan Vazire (21) and Ramdas Dilip Bankar (24, both residents of Vitava, Gangapur). Both these chain snatchers had created havoc with their chain snatching activities. They used to go on a bike near any woman walking alone on the road and snatched her chain. They later used to flee speedily from the scene.

Cases were registered against them with Waluj MIDC, Satara, Jawaharnagar, and Cidco police stations. The police had warned them on several occasions but they did not refrain from the criminal activities. Hence, Waluj MIDC PI Sandeep Gurme submitted an application to the commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta and DCP Ujawala Vankar to extern them. Now, DCP Vankar has issued orders to extern both of them from the district for two years.