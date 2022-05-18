2 commit suicide in different incidents

Aurangabad, May 18:

Two youths committed suicide in different incidents at Jogeshwari and Mukundwadi area.

A 28 years old man Ravi Popat Ubale committed suicide by hanging himself at New Ambedkarnagar in Jogeshwari area. The incident came to light on Wednesday afternoon. The reason of suicide was not known.

Police said, Ravi was living with his mother Ashabai and younger brother Sandeep and his wife along with three daughters was living away from him for the past one year. On Wednesday, Ravi was alone in the house and he hanged himself. A case has been registered with Waluj MIDC police.

In another incident, a 20 years old student committed suicide by hanging himself at Prakashnagar in Mukundwadi area under depression on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Shubham Jija Takale.

Police said, Shubham had given NEET exam last year but did not secure expected marks. Hence, he could not take admission in the preferred course. He was under depression and rarely leave the house. On Wednesday, he was alone in the house and he hanged himself. When his parents returned, they found him hanging. He was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) , where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. A case has been registered with Mukundwadi police station.