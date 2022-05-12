2 corona patients found on Thursday
Aurangabad, May 12:
In all, 2 corona suspects were reported positive in the district on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Two patients were found in the city while no patient was reported in the rural areas.
Corona patients tally in district on Thursday
Patients found: 02 (City: 02, Rural: 00)
Total Patients: 1,69,783
Patients discharged: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)
Total Discharged: 1,66,049
Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Thursday)
Active Patients: 02
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 52,92,346
First Dose: 29,87,199
Second Dose: 22,42,034
Precaution Dose: 63,113