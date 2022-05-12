2 corona patients found on Thursday

Aurangabad, May 12:

In all, 2 corona suspects were reported positive in the district on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Two patients were found in the city while no patient was reported in the rural areas.

Corona patients tally in district on Thursday

Patients found: 02 (City: 02, Rural: 00)

Total Patients: 1,69,783

Patients discharged: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)

Total Discharged: 1,66,049

Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Thursday)

Active Patients: 02

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 52,92,346

First Dose: 29,87,199

Second Dose: 22,42,034

Precaution Dose: 63,113