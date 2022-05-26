2 courses conclude in Azad College under UGC-CPE scheme

Aurangabad, May 26:

The two free courses organised by Maulana Azad College in the Department of Botany on ‘Techniques in Plants Tissue Culture’ and ‘Ethnobotany and Isolation of Natural Products’ concluded last week.

During the course, theoretical and practical knowledge was imparted to the students. The courses were conducted as part of the University Grants Commission’s College with Potential for Excellence (CPE) initiative, without any fee.

After the examination, certificates were presented to all successful candidates in a programme held here on Wednesday. Principal Dr Mazhar Farooqui, vice-principal Dr M A Bari and CPE coordinator Dr Arif Pathan were present.

Head of the botany department Dr Rafiuddin Naser said students from various colleges successfully completed the courses. Dr Ashfaq Khan conducted the proceedings while Dr Syeda Qudsia presented a vote of thanks.