2-day CA students national conference to begin on 25

Aurangabad, June 22:

The city branches of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and Western India Chartered Accountants Students Association (WICASA) will organise a two-day national conference at ICAI Bhavan on June 25.

Founder and Director of Management Consultants Pvt Ltd (Mumbai) J B Kabra will inaugurate the conference at 9 am, on Friday.

Chairman of Students Skills Enrichment Board CA Sushil Kumar Goyal and chairman of Board of Studies CA Dayaniwas Sharma will address the gathering along with conference director CA Umesh Sharma and Central Council member CA Vishal Doshi.

Technical chairmen from Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Delhi, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh will present their research papers. All renowned speakers will arrive here from different parts of the country to participate in the conference.

Past president of ICAI CA Atul Gupta, CA Vishal Doshi, CA Pramod Jain, CA Arpit Kabra and motivational speaker Mitali Lathi. City branch chairman CA Yogesh Agrawal and WICASA chairman CA Mahesh Indani appealed to all the CA students to take the benefit of this conference.