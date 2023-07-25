2-day international conference to begin on July 27

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Knowledge Resource Centre (KRC) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and various libraries of the State will jointly host a two-day International Conference on Transforming Libraries: 2023 NEP 2020 and Changing Paradigm in Library and Information Science Education System’, beginning on July 27.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will inaugurate the conference while B Ramesh Babu (Former Professor, DLISc, University of Madras) and Ashwini Vaishnav (former head, Department of Library and Information Science, BAMU).

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath and Registrar Dr Bhagwan Kashiram Sakhale will be the guests of honour. Dr Kiran Kaur Gurmit Singh (Professor, University Malaya, Malaysia) will deliver a keynote address.

A total of 140 research papers will be presented in the conference which will be held in honour of KRC director Dr Dharmaraj Veer who will retire this month after serving for more than three decades.

Former VC Dr Sudhir Gavhane, Dr Vaishali Khaparde and others will guide the participants. A total of 1356 research papers will be read. He has written 17 books while publishing 105 research papers. The digitisation of 30 lakh pages of rare books and Ph D dissertation and smart card technology was done in his tenure.