2-day ISVER Midterm Complexion Meet concludes

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The two-day ‘ISVER Midterm Complexion Meet 2024’ jointly organised by the Indian Society of Vascular and Interventional Radiology (ISVER) and the city branch of the Indian Medical Association on Interventional Radiology, concluded on Sunday.

The event aimed to raise awareness and interest among medical students in the super speciality branch of interventional radiology, ensuring timely and effective patient care across various medical fields.

The conference attracted seventeen hundred delegates from across the country. During the event, 102 delegates presented papers and digital presentations, showcasing needleless surgical techniques for procedures ranging from minor surgeries to complex brain diseases.

The conference sought to address this shortage by offering scholarships to encourage fresh medical students to enter the field. Special prizes were awarded to those who presented outstanding papers, highlighting the innovative work being done in this area.

Dr Shivaji Pole, a key figure in organising the event, emphasized the importance of sharing knowledge about interventional radiology. Dr Shamkumar Keshwa, Dr Rajesh Mundada, Dr Amar Mukund, Dr Ajit Yadav, Dr Pushpinder Singh Khera, Dr Bhavesh Popat, Dr Jawahar Rathod and others made efforts for the success of the events.

Box

Delegates also visit tourist places

In addition to the academic sessions, the conference also aimed to boost local tourism. Delegates visited tourist spots of the district including Ellora Caves and Ghrishneshwar Temple. Doctors praised the beauty of Ellora caves' and took Darshan at Ghrishneshwar temple.