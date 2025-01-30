2-day national conference on Mathematics kicked off

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The two-national conference on ‘Non-Linear Analysis and Application’, organised by the Department of Mathematics of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, was inaugurated at CFART on Thursday. In two days, 60 research papers were presented, and 155 researchers participated.

Former head of the department Dr M B Dhakhne inaugurated the conference while Pro-vice chancellor Dr Walmik Sarwade presided over the function. Department head Dr D B Pachpatte was seated on the dais.

Dr V Shrihari Rao delivered the keynote address on the topic 'Innovative Thought Process for Societal Concerns. During the day, Dr J Johnlasgadda, Dr H L Tidke, Dr Sachin Bhalekar, Dr B S Desley, Dr K D Kutche will be present as expert guides on the last day on January 31.

In this conference, 60 research papers will be presented in ten sessions over two days, and 155 researchers have participated. There will be six expert mentor sessions. Director of the Examination and Evaluation Board Dr Bharati Gawali will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony. Dr S K Panchal, Dr Kirtivant Kadhal, Dr P N Kamble and Dr Amol Khandagale from the department are working for the success of the events.