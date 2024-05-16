2-day NIELIT directors meet begins today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A two-day 27th meet of directors of the National Institutes of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELITs) of the country will be held at NIELIT in Dr Babashaheb Ambedkar Marthwada University campus on May 17 and 18.

A K Pipal (senior director, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology), director general of NIELIT Dr M M Tripathi addressed the directors. The centre directors will give presentations on 100 days, on year and five-year plan.

On the second day (May 18) a presentation will be given on NIELIT Deemed to be University. The discussions on schemes, revamping proposals, expansion of examination activists and high-end skilling in emerging technology (Semiconductor technologies, Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security) will be conducted.

The directors of the 25 centres of the different parts of the country including Ropar, Kolkata, Delhi, Ajmer, Guwahati, Chennai, Gorakhpur, Patna, Calicut, Kurukshetra, Shimla, Imphal, Srinagar, Kohima Agartala, Shillong, Gangtok and Itanagar, will also give presentation before the top officers.