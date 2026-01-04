2-day Tablighi Ijtema concludes in Kamalapur

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A two-day Tablighi Ijtema concluded in a devotional atmosphere at Kamalapur, near Ranjangaon (S.P). Thousands of followers from the community participated in the Ijtema and offered collective prayers.

The event concluded today, reflecting religious discipline, spiritual guidance, and well-organised planning.

Followers from 84 mosques in the Waluj Mahanagar area, falling under Zone No. 7 and Halka No. 49, participated in large numbers. A grand tent was erected for the Ijtema on approximately six acres of farmland at Kamalapur, while a separate six-acre area was arranged for vehicle parking.

Preparations for the Ijtema began on December 21. Under 20 coordinators, around 500 volunteers provided round-the-clock service, managing responsibilities such as water supply, cleanliness, guidance, and overall administration.

To ensure law and order during the Ijtema, tight security arrangements were made under the guidance of Assistant Police Commissioner Dr Bhagirathi Pawar, Senior Police Inspector Rameshwar Gade, and Police Inspector Shivcharan Pandhare.

The deployment included one Assistant Police Inspector, 6 PSIs, 37 police constables, along with traffic police personnel. The Ijtema commenced on January 3. After the Asr prayer, Maulana Shakoor Saheb delivered guidance while after the Maghrib prayer, Mufti Khalid addressed the gathering.

After the Isha prayer, Maulana Abdul Sami and Dastagir Saheb guided the devotees.

Sunday was the main day of the Ijtema, witnessing a massive turnout of thousands of Muslim brethren. Throughout the day, prayers and religious-spiritual sermons were held. After the Zuhr prayer, Maulana Zainuddin Sahab (Latur) delivered guidance, followed by an address from the Ameer Saheb of Maharashtra Tabligh Jamaat.

A mass marriage ceremony was also organised during this time. In the evening, Maulana Husain Saheb (Pune) provided detailed religious and spiritual guidance. Subsequently, a collective prayer (dua) was offered in the presence of thousands of followers. The two-day Tablighi Ijtema concluded peacefully.

Food arrangements at minimal cost were made by the Nawabpura area. Additionally, facilities such as ablution areas (wuzukhana), a free medical clinic, and free ambulance services were provided by Ramesh Argade Pratishthan (Bakwalnagar) and Nitin Shejwal Nishwarth Janseva Foundation.