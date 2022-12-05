2-day workshop for NGOs organised

Aurangabad: A two-day workshop was organised for Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) atIslamic Research Centre (IRC) Education and Welfare Trust recently.

The NGOs from various cities and States like Hyderabad, Bhopal, Mumbai, Karnataka and West Bengal participated in the workshop. Various speakers delivered speeches and discussed how they can work in an organised manner.

Adv Ismail Khan conducted a Law awareness session while adv Ismail Khan guided the audience regarding the Law of the Land and Democratic Rights. Ather Khan emphasised social activities and suggested making role models for great personalities.

Mirza Qudratullah Baig, Ateeq Ahmed, Dr Abdul Hafeez, Ashraf Motlekar and others guided the participants. All the participants visited the clinics, technical institutes, women empowerment centre, free water distribution, study centre and law library and were astonished by the beneficiaries' statistics. Adv Faiz Syed proposed a vote of thanks.