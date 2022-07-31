2-days district tour of CM

Aurangabad, July 29:

The chief minister Eknath Shinde in on two days tour to the district from July 30. He will be visiting the assembly constituencies of all five Shiv Sena MLAs of the district, who rebelled against the party, and joined the group of rebels comprising 40 MLAs and was led by Shinde. They openly voiced against the Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Taking cue of the CM’s visit, the Shinde group have become active to display strength in their respective constituencies. These MLAs intends to show their public support to the Shiv Sena after their rebel.

The five MLAs from the district were Pradeep Jaiswal, Sanjay Shirsaat, Ramesh Bornare (of Vaijapur), former minister Sandeepan Bhumre (of Paithan) and former minister of state Abdul Sattar (of Sillod). Shinde formed the government in state with BJP and has also claimed his right on the parent party (Sena).

As a result, the Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray conducted a series of conventions in district’s different cities including Vaijapur, Gangapur, Paithan and Aurangabad. These constituencies were of the rebel MLAs.

The chief minister will reach Vaijapur from Nashik on July 30. He will address a public meeting at Mahalgaon. On July 31 afternoon, he will address a huge gathering in Sillod. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena will be trying its best to refrain the party activists and office-bearers from attending these gatherings.

Road Show in city

Aurangabad was the bastion of Shiv Sena for the past 25 years. Hence a road show is organised in the city on July 31 evening. The CM will also offer floral tributes to the statues of patriotic leaders in the city. Later on, he will be visiting the offices and residences of his supporting rebel MLAs. It is being predicted that the BJP activists and workers may probably join the road show.