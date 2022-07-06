2 debt-ridden farmers end life in district

Aurangabad, July 6: The two debt-ridden farmers committed suicide at two different places in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to details, Laxman Parasram Rathod (35, Kadethan Tanda, Paithan) was facing a financial problem because of crop losses last year. He had huge debts. He was under stress about how to repay a loan and bring money for farming this year. He consumed poison at Adul Shivar on Tuesday night and ended his life.

On learning this, family members rushed him to a private hospital in the city. The doctors of the hospital declared him brought dead. He was the sole breadwinner of the family.

In another incident, Santosh Bhikan Raut (49, Siddhanth Wadgaon, Gangapur) who was debt-ridden ended his life by jumping into a well in the wee hours on Wednesday. He too faced crop losses last year. He owed a Rs 2 lakh loan from a private bank.