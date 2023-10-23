2 die in different accidents at Adul Shivar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two persons died in two different accidents that occurred at Adul Shivar in Paithan tehsil in the past two days. One person is severely injured. The deceased have been identified as Nandkishor Shankardas Vaishnav and Anil Vankar Thokal.

In the first accident, Asef Abdul Rehman Shaikh (Adul) and his nephew Adnan Ejaj Shaikh (22) were going on the motorcycle (MH20 FJ 5560) to the farm at Adul Khurd Shivar on Sunday at around 9 pm. At the same time, Nandkishor Vaishnav (45, Honobachiwadi, Paithan) was going to Adul on his motorcycle (MH20 CD 9025) and dashed their motorcycle. Nandkishor and Adnan were severely injured in the accident. The villagers rushed the injured to a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajingar, where Nandkishor died while undergoing treatment while Adnan is being treated. A case has been registered with the Pachod police station. The last rites were performed on Nandkishor at Honobachiwadi on Monday afternoon.

In another incident, pedestrian Anil Vankar Thokal (35) was dashed by a speeding car (MH20 BN 6320) while he was crossing the Solapur - Dhule national highway on Monday afternoon. Anil died on the spot. The body was sent to the rural hospital at Pachod for postmortem. The car driver fled from the scene, but the villagers chased and nabbed him at Rohilagadh in Jalna district. A case has been registered with the Pachod police station.