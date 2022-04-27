2 die in two accidents at Jalna Road, Beed By-pass

Aurangabad, April 27:

Two motorcyclists die in two different accidents occured at Jalna Road and Beed By-pass respectively on Wednesday afternoon.

Chikalthana police station PI Devidas Gaat said, Bhagwat Pandurang Giram (19, Murtijapur, Mhada Colony, N-2, Cidco) and Ramesh Nirwad were going from Jalna Road on the motorcycle (MH20 CC 6022). A Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus (MH 14 BT 1991) dashed their motorcycle near Cambridge chowk. Giram died on the spot while Nirwad was seriously injured.

In another incident, Shrinivas Shripati Jadhav (35, Rajgadnagar, Nanded was going on the motorcycle (MH26 S 7256) from Zalta Phata to Walmi. Near Gandheli Shivar, he dashed to a parked truck (Mh 20 EG 3425) from behind. He was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. Cases of accidental deaths have been registered with Chikalthana police station.