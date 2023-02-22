2 dies in car-motorcycle accident

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Two motorcyclists died on the spot as a speeding car dashed their motorcycle on Paithan - Pachod road on Wednesday afternoon. The deceased have been identified as Shamsoddin Ansari (48, Purhara Hazaribaug, Jharkhand) and Prakash Kaluji Gawali (40, Kelgaon, Mantha, Jalna).

Shamsoddin and Gawali are labourers and they were going on the motorcycle on Paithan to Pachod road on Wednesday at around 2.30 pm. A speeding car (MH 20 BN 9114) dashed their motorcycle from the back. The dash was so severe that both the motorcyclists died on the spot and their motorcycle fell in a nullah, 20 feet deep.

On receiving the information, PSI Dashrath Barkul, constable Gopal Patil, Bhagwan Dhande, Shriram Chede, Ram Molke, Swapnil Dilwale and others rushed to the spot rushed both to the rural hospital, where the doctors declared them dead after the examination. The process of registering a case with the Paithan police station was going on till late at night.

Meanwhile, the car driver and the passengers fled from the scene after the accident leaving the car behind. The police are searching for the owner and the driver.