2 election observers admitted for health deteriorations

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two election observers (expenditure) were hospitalised on Thursday night due to health issues amid the backdrop of the assembly elections. One observer was admitted to the Medicine Ward at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), while the other was undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

To ensure fair and fearless elections, the district is implementing the code of conduct, with the Election Commission appointing seven observers, including four general observers,, one law and order observer, and two expenditure observers. Kotapatti Vamshi Krishnan and Sobhan Sutradhar have been designated as election expenditure observers for the Aurangabad constituency, and their work has commenced.

However, on Thursday night, Krishnan began experiencing pain due to a kidney stone, while Sutradhar was admitted to the hospital due to diarrhoea and low blood pressure. Treatment for Sutradhar is ongoing at GMCH under the supervision of Dean Dr Shivaji Sukre, Deputy Dean Dr Mukhtadir Ansari, and other senior doctors. Krishnan is receiving treatment at a private hospital.