2 fraudsters from Gujarat dupe city trader

Aurangabad, Aug 5:

Two fraudsters from Gujarat posing as wholesale dealers duped a city trader of Rs 98,369 in a cloths transaction. A case has been registered against accused Parmar Arvind Mehulkumar (Laxminagar, Surat) and Sanjay Kakdiya (Vadodara, Gujarat) with City Chowk police station.

The fraudsters sent the photos of the cloths and readymade garments to a city trader Syed Abdul Wahab Syed Abdul Aziz (Ganesh Colony) on April 28, 29. They put forward a condition to pay in advance for booking the consignment. Accordingly, Syed Abdul deposited Rs 98,369 in their bank account. However, they did not send the clothes consignment.