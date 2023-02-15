2 held for selling narcotic drugs

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

City chowk police arrested two persons for selling narcotic drugs in the Chelipura area on Tuesday. The police seized drugs and other articles worth Rs 80,000 from them. The arrested have been identified as Shoab Khan Anwar Khan (21, Fazalpura) and Syed Saddam Syed Zaki (24, Harsul), said PI Ashok Giri.

The City Chowk police received the information that two persons are coming to the Chelipura area to sell narcotic drugs. Accordingly, PSI Shaker Shaikh, Drug inspector B D Marwad and others laid a trap and arrested the accused. Based on a complaint lodged by constable Munir Pathan, a case has been registered. The action was executed by PSI Shaikh, constable Munir Pathan, Syed Shakeel, Shahid Shaikh, Sohail Pathan, Abhijeet Gaikwad, Praveen Takale and others. API Sunil Karale is further investigating the case.

Both the accused have been remanded in police custody for one day, PI Giri said.