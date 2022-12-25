2 held for stealing motorcycles from city

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

The crime branch police have arrested two thieves who have stolen 36 motorcycles worth Rs 21.95 lakh from various parts of the city, said crime branch PI Avinash Aghav.

The police said, considering the increased cases of two-wheeler thefts in the city, CP Dr Nikhil Gupta took senior cognizance and ordered to investigate the case. Accordingly, the crime branch established various teams and started investigation. The police received the information from the sources that Shailesh Gorakh Khedkar (20, Shivneri Colony, Ranjangaon, a native of Amba village in Kannad) has hiddedn stolen motorcycles in his farm at Amba vilalge. Accordingly, the police conducted a raid and arrested Shailesh. The police seized 24 motorcycles worth Rs 14. 95 lakh from his farm.

During interrogation, Shailesh confessed that the remaining solen motorcycles are hidden in his accomplice Vijay Aling’s farm in the same village. The police arrested Vijay and seized 12 motorcycles worth Rs 7 lakh from his farm.

These motorcycles were stolen from the jurisdiction of Cidco, Cidco MIDC, Kranti Chowk, Waluj MIDC, Jawaharnagar and Vedantnagar police stations jurisdiction.

The action was executed under the guidance of CP Dr Gupta, DCP Aparna Gitay, ACP Vishal Dhume by PI Aghav, PSI Ajit Dagadkhair, Ramakant Patare, Sanjay Nand, Sandeep Tayade, Sunil Khelkar, Sandeep Rashinkar, Nitin Deshmukh, Ajay Dahiwal, Vijay Ghuge, Dhananjay Sanap and others.