2 iPhones stolen from Prozone, Reliance

Aurangabad, April 18:

Two iPhones were stolen from Prozone Mall and Reliance Digital Showroom at Garkheda on Sunday afternoon.

A thief stole iPhone 13 pro-max amounting Rs 82,564 kept in the demo at Reliance Degilat in Reliance Mall at Garkheda.

In another incident, iPhone 13 pro-max was stolen from Reliance Digital Showroom at Prozone Mall. A case based on the complaint lodged by Qazi Azruddin Badroddin (Narayanpur, Samruddhi Park, Waluj) has been registered with Pundliknagar police station. Another case was registered with Cidco MIDC police station based on the complaint lodged by Jitendra Bharat Chavan (Harsul).