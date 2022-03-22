2 killed in separate accidents

Aurangabad, March 22:

Two persons were killed in two separate accidents at Pachod Shivar in Paithan tehsil on Tuesday

The deceased were identified as Bhimrao Nanaji Lanke (72) and Dnyaneshwar Damodhar Kotambe (30).

According to details, Bhimrao Lanke, a retired teacher and resident of Shivajinagar (Pachod) was returning home on foot today morning after watering crops in Jhodegaon Shivar.

He was seriously injured after a tractor hit him. He was rushed to the Rural Hospital of Pachod where succumbed to his injuries.

PSI from Pachod Police Station Ganesh Survase, head constable Prashant Nandve, constable Tatyasaheb Gopalghare, Sandeep Patekar reached the spot and conducted panchanama.

Last rites were performed him in the afternoon. He leaves behind wife, three daughters, son-in-law, grandchildren.

Dnyaneshwar Kotambe (Nagonyachi Wadi) was working in a mobile shop at Pachod. He was returning home on Monday on his two-wheelers after attending the post-death ritual of his brother-in-law. He was hit by an unknown vehicle on Ambad Road, one km away from Pachod. Injured Dnyaneshwar fell on the road.

Rameshwar Rodi who passing through the road saw the injured and called people living in adjoining areas.

He was rushed to Pachod Rural Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. PSI Ganesh Survase is on the case.

Kotambe had married one and half years ago and his wife is pregnant for six months. He was the sole breadwinner in the family. Last rites were performed on him this afternoon.

Driver ran away from spot

Though Bhimrao Lanke was seriously injured, he asked the tractor driver to admit him to the hospital. But, the driver ran away from the spot. Later, he called his son-in-law Khadu Chunkhade to reach the site. Khadu admitted Lanke to the hospital.