2 L poeple not taken 1st dose

Aurangabad, April 7:

It appears that people have turned back to taking Covid vaccination after the third wave declined and restrictions were also relaxed. More than 2.19 lakh people have not taken even the first dose till today in the city.

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) had set the target of administering the dose to over 11.71 lakh. Of them, 9.52 lakh citizens took the first dose while the second dose deadline of over 4.64 lakh people was already over. A total of 81 per cent of vaccination was completed.

A total of 26,777 young people, in the age group of 15 to 18 years, were administered while the target was 69,918 youths. According to the AMC health department, a total of 4,748 children in the age group of 12 to 14 took the vaccine till April 6 against the target of 46,000. The health department said that there is planning to start the vaccination in big shops in the market.