2 mobile phones snatched from motorcyclist

Thieves snatched two mobile phones from three friends going on a motorcycle between Chistiya Chowk to Central Naka Road on March 16 evening.

Police said, complainant Akshay Vitthalrao Mane (24, Shivajinagar), his cousin Mayur Mane and a friend Mayur Taur were going triple seat on his motorcycle. Two unknown persons on motorcycle stopped them and snatched two mobile phones amounting to Rs 13,999 and Rs 16,500 respectively from Akshy’s left hand. They later fled speedily from the scene on the motorcycle. A case has been registered with Cidco police station while PSI Kailas Annaldas is further investigating the case.