2 more accused in Pagaria Auto theft case arrested

Aurangabad, Sept 28:

Kranti Chowk police on Tuesday arrested two more accused who stole Rs 15.43 lakh kept in two safes in Pagariya Auto on Adalat Road a few days back. Both of them have been remanded in the police custody till October 1, said senior PI Dr Ganpat Darade. The accused have been identified as Jitu Mangalsingh Beldar and Abhishek Devram Mohite (both residents of Dhanori, Bodwad, Jalgaon district).

Eight persons stole two safes from Pagaria Auto on August 3. They broke the safes in Teesgaon Shivar and took Rs 15.43 lakh kept in it.

In this case Kranti Chowk and crime branch police were investigating parallelly. On September 21, the crime branch police arrested three accused in this case. Later, the names of the other accused came to fore.

Kranti Chowk police team including PSI Vikas Khatke, Santosh Mudiraj, Irfan Khan, Narendra Gujar, Bhaulal Chavan, Santosh Survyawanshi. Hanumant Chalnewad and Krishna Chaudhary arrested both the accused.

Until now five accused have been arrested and Rs 4.5 lakh have been seized from them. The remaining three are still at large.