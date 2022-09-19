2 more swine flu patients die in district

Aurangabad, Sept 19:

Two more swine flu patients died in the district. One of them died on Monday and another around 10 days back. So far, 4 persons have died of swine flu in the district.

A 55-year-old woman from Chite Pimpalgaon died while undergoing treatment in a private hospital on Monday. Similarly, a 54-year-old man from Chikalthana area died on September 9, informed the health department. Until now, two patients from city and two from rural areas have died of swine flu. Earlier, a 21 years old woman from Ektuni, Paithan died on August 29 and a 51 years old woman from Ganesh Colony has died of this disease.

The total number of patients in the district reached 58 now, of which 41 recovered while 13 are being treated.