2 old women duped of 15 tolas gold jewellery

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Fraudsters duped old women of 15 tolas of gold jewellery by entering in their houses on the pretext to clean the utensils with a special powder. The incidents occurred in the jurisdiction of Jawaharnagar and Cidco MIDC police stations on Wednesday. The police officers informed that the accused in both incidents are the same.

Police said, Sushila Dashrathe (82, Lokmitra Police Colony) complained that two persons came to her house on Wednesday morning. They told her that they have Ujala powder which would shine the utensils. They clean the utensils and are then told that they can also clean the gold jewellery and will shine again. Sushila then gave them five tolas of bangles, two and a half tolas of chain, the Mangalsutra of her daughter-in-law, and a five grams ring, all weighing around 9 tolas. They cleaned the jewellery and kept it in the utensils. However, the fraudsters tricked her and took away the gold jewellery. When she realized that the jewellery was missing, she lodged a complaint with Jawaharnagar police station. PSI Vasant Shelke is further investigating the case.

Another incident occurred in front of Chikalthana Airport area. Sunita Ashok Kangne is a wife of a retired teacher. She was alone in a house, when an unidentified person came and told her that he is an engineering student and he has a special powder to clean the utensils. Then he clean the utensil and asked her for cleaning the jewellery as well. She gave him gold jewellery weighing around 6 tolas. He tricked her and took away the jewellery. A case has been registered with Cidco MIDC police station while API Shivaji Chaure is further investigating the case.