2 persons end life in city

Aurangabad, July 4:

A total of two persons committed suicide in the two separate incidents in the city during the last 24 hours. In the first case, Dinkar Sandu Thorat (53, Nisarga Colony, Pethenagar-Bhavsinghpura) ended his life by hanging himself at his house.

The incident came to light after family members woke up on Monday morning. He was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where doctors declared him brought dead. A case of accidental death was registered with Cantonment Police Station. Constable Keshav Kale is on the case.

In another case, Ashok Namdeo Sable (38, Shivshankar Colony) who was under stress committed suicide at his house today.

When the incident came to light, the family members called the police. The police personnel shifted the body to GMCH where doctors declared him brought dead. A case of accidental death was registered with Jawaharnagar Police Station.