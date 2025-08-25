2 teachers from M’wada selected for National Teachers’ Award

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two teachers from Marathwada were selected for the National Teachers’ Award of the Central Government.

It may be noted that the Department of School Education and Literacy of the Central Government declared the list of 43 teachers selected for the award today for the year 2025.

The two teachers from the region selected for the award are Dr Mohammad Waquioddin Shaikh (Zilla Parishad High School, Ardhapur, Nanded) and Dr Sandipan Jagdale (Dayanand College Of Arts, Latur). The award will be presented to them in a ceremony scheduled to be held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on September 5. Each award carries a certificate of merit, a cash award of Rs 50,000 and a silver medal.