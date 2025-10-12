2 tehsil likely to face water shortage in coming summer

Lokmat News Network

Chatrapati Sambhajinagar: The water storage in medium and small dams in the district is currently 94 per cent compared to last year. This water storage was 28 per cent last year. Villages in Gangapur and Vaijapur tehsils may need water in the summer in the future.

In line with this, the administration has planned to reserve 30.575 MCM of water storage for 122 villages through the Water Conservation and Water Supply Department.

Despite the fact that Gangapur teshil received 136 per cent of the annual average of 727 mm, and Vaijapur tehsil has registered 166 per cent of the 733 mm rainfall.

There is a possibility of a shortage in the coming summer, so a planning meeting was held under the chairmanship of District Collector Deelip Swami on the need for irrigation, emergency and drinking water in the reservoirs in the district.

Water has been released from the Nandur Madhmeshwar project. Also, a total of 35.04 MCM of water storage is planned to be reserved for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city.

The combined water storage of small and large dams is reserved according to the needs of the district. The drinking water is given priority and other water is used for irrigation.

Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ankit, Water Resources Department Engineer Sabbinwar, Additional District Collector Sambhaji Adkune, RDC Janardan Vidhate, Engineer Vijay Koli, Agriculture Officer Prakash Deshmukh, along with ZP and Officials from the Water Supply Department of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation were present.

Box

Compared to last year, this year a large amount of water storage is available in medium and small water bodies in the district. Considering the future water requirement, the Water Resources and Water Supply Department should plan to reserve water for some tehsils in coordination.

(Deelip Swami, District Collector)

Box

141 pc rainfall in district

The district received 824 mm of rainfall, i.e. 141 per cent, until September 30, as compared to the annual average of 581 mm. Crops spread around 2.37 lakh were damaged in the district. By the end of July, crops spread over 12,000 hectares was damaged. Crops spread over 2.25 lakh hectares of land were damaged in 18 days of September.

Box

Tehsil-wise rainfall

The tehsil-wise rainfall to-date is as follows;

Tehsil...................Rainfall in mm.......Pc

Chh Sambhajinagar... 767---116

Paithan... ........937 ........... 166

Gangapur... 727 ............. 136

Vaijapur... 733 ........ 166

Kannad... 970 ......... 171

Khuldabad... 915 ........ 134

Sillod............. 846 ....... 149

Soyegaon... ...940 mm.....134