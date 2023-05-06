2 women, 3 minors missing from Waluj Mahanagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two women and three minor children have been reported missing from the Waluj Mahanagar area.

Police said Rizwana Bashir Shaikh (40) along with her 14 years old daughter Mahek Shaikh had gone from Waluj to Misarwadi on April 28 but did not return. His family members searched for them everywhere but could not find them. Hence, her mother Nasiba Shaikh lodged a complaint with Waluj police station. Head constable Karbhari Devare is further investigating the case.

In another incident, Gangasagar Bhujangrao Wagh, a resident of Ranjangaon Shenpunji had gone for a function at her relative’s house at Swastiknagar on May 3 with her daughter Gayatri (12) and son Yash (3). However, they did not return. Hence, her husband Bhujangrao Wagh lodged a complaint with Waluj MIDC police station. Head constable Rekha Chande is further investigating the case.