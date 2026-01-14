20–22 men assault trio near BMC Bank; complainant’s friend seriously injured

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An assault took place on Wednesday near BMC Bank, City Chowk, after a dispute over flying kites. The complainant, Shaikh Kadir (24), was flying kites from his roof along with friends when Danish and four others climbed a nearby water tank and started flying kites. This led to a confrontation, during which a group of 24–26 men allegedly attacked Kadir and his friends.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Hanif (40), Sayed Zahed, Mohammad Yaser, Najibullah Khan, Danish, and 20–22 others. When asked not to climb the tank, they verbally abused and physically assaulted the complainant and his friend, Jayesh. The situation escalated when Kadir’s mother, Naseera Begum, intervened; she was also verbally abused. Najibullah Khan reportedly struck Jayesh on the head with a wooden stick, causing injuries. Other friends, Sajan Premchand Jangde and Kunal Krishna Lokhande, were also assaulted. Later, while returning home, Sajan and Kunal were again attacked in front of BMC Bank by 20–22 men wielding wooden sticks and iron rods, sustaining serious head injuries. Police provided medical memos and sent them to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment. City Chowk police have registered a case. Police sub-inspector Santosh Kharat is investigating the matter.