20 booked in group clash at Vaijapur

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 20 persons were booked with Vaijapur Police Station on Sunday after they quarrelled at Raje Sambhaji Colony in Aghur Shivar of the tehsil and lodged complaints and counter-complaints.

Of them, seven were booked under the different sections of the Atrocities Act. A dispute surfaced over interference in the quarrel of two friends Bansode and Shubham Wani- at Raje Sambhaji Colony.

Both of them called their friends and quarrel with one another.

Girish Bansode and his friends attacked Shubham Wani with a knife and tried to kill him while friends of Wani abused Girish on the basis of his caste. Members of both groups abused and threatened each other with dire consequences.

On the basis of the complaint given by Girish Banosde, a case was registered against Shubham Wani and six others under the Atrocities Act. A total of 13 persons including Krish alias Girish Ram Banside, Gaurao Rajput, Amit Rajput, Prithviraj Rajput and Vaibhav Bodhak were booked with Vaijapur Police Station on the basis of the complaint given by Wani. Police said that further investigation is underway.