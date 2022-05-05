20 years RI to youth for exploiting minor girl

Aurangabad, May 5:

The sessions court judge K R Chaudhary has awarded 20 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) and slapped a fine of Rs 41,000 upon a youth Sunil Devidas Wahul (23, Naregaon) for kidnapping a minor girl and sexually exploiting her.

Acting upon the complaint of victim, Cidco MIDC police station has filed an offence under POCSO Act and under various sections on March 18, 2015.

The then police inspector Nirmala Pardeshi, PSI Gorakh Chavan and police naik Bhagwan Shilote have investigated the case and filed a chargesheet in the court on June 13, 2015.

After completing the hearing, the court gave the above final verdict on May 4 and announced 20 years RI and fine of Rs 25,000 under Section 4 (2) of POCSO Act; 10 years RI and fine of Rs 10,000 under Section 376 (2) (E), three years RI and fine of Rs 500 under Section 363, three years RI and fine of Rs 5,000 under Section 8 of POCSO Act and one years RI and fine of Rs 1,000 under Section 12 of POCSO Act. To sum up, the sessions court judge has awarded 20 years RI and fine of Rs 41,000 under various sections.

The special government public prosecutor Shyam Shirsaat represented state government, while the Balasaheb Shaharwale and Razzaq Shaikh were the court (pairvi) officers.

Interestingly, the victim girl has initially turned hostile. As a result, the assistant public prosecutor Sudesh Shirsaat sought permission from the court for cross-examination of the victim. The court accepted it. During the cross-examination, the victim confessed of exploitation with her.