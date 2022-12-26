200 permission proposals in TP section pending due to defunct software

Aurangabad:

The functioning of all the municipal corporations and councils of the state has been suspended after Maha- IT’s software Building Permission Management System (BPMS) got out of order in the past six days. Meanwhile, the Director (Town Planning) Avinash Patil has informed the media that the site is undergoing an upgradation process.

The state’s Urban Development Department (UDD) introduced the BPMS to issue online building permissions from April 1, 2022. Later on, three months were spared in finding out the shortcomings in the software and from July 2022 onwards it was made mandatory for the architects to upload their proposals seeking building and other permissions online. Earlier, the local self-governing bodies were granted relaxation to submit the proposal either online or offline. Later on, the state government made it mandatory to submit online. Many architects complained of facing technical hindrances in uploading the documents like poor network connectivity, delays in uploading large-size drawings of the construction designs, slow system and frequent hanging of the site. These complaints were made frequently to the Maha-IT, but no concrete action was taken against them.

Meanwhile, the BPMS has gone out of order since December 21. The architects are not able to upload the proposals online. As a result, the staff of AMC and MCs in the state have become jobless.

According to sources, “Around 200 files in the AMC are lying due to the defunct of the site for the past six days. The AMC made a complaint about the defunct with the Director (Town Planning) Avinash Patil, who then instructed the project manager Maha-IT Girish Gosavi to start functioning of the site. Meanwhile, it is learnt that a technical snag has emerged on the site. Hence the task to overcome it would start functioning by evening.”