200 STs from district booked for Dussehra Mela

Buses to leave from Sillod carrying political activists

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Over 200 buses of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) from the district have been booked for the Dussehra gathering to be held in Mumbai on Tuesday. The buses will leave from Sillod carrying political activists.

Out of 538 ST buses, 150 buses are from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and 50 from Jalna district. Therefore, the passengers of the district are expected to face inconvenience. Preparations were made to take office bearers and workers to Mumbai for the meeting. These buses will be sent from all eight depots in the district. It is planned to suspend the journeys of buses with less load i.e. fewer passengers.

Divisional controller Sachin Kshirsagar informed that these buses have been booked with the central office in Mumbai on casual agreement.

Status of the district:

Total ST - 538

Daily travel - 1.60 lakh km

Raj passengers - 80000

Daily income - Rs 55 lakhs

Buses going to Dussehra mela - 150 (from 50 separate routes)