2000 trees planted at GEC in eight days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mahindra Finance and We for Environment held a tree plantation drive at Government Engineering College, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on August 5.

Utilizing the Miyawaki method, 2000 trees, including indigenous species like Amla, Reetha, and others, were planted over eight days. From these, 1500 trees were planted in and around the college and 500 trees were planted at other areas. The initiative, supported by Mahindra Finance's senior managers and enthusiastic volunteers, is a step towards establishing an urban forest in the next 2-3 years. The programme's success was further enhanced by the collaborative efforts of the college's administration, led by principal and active student participation. Finance officials Ajay Vadgaonkar, Sandeep Kothule, HR manager Shubhangi Jadhav, Mukund Kulkarni and others were present.