22 more students caught in HSC exam

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar:

A total of 22 more students were caught indulging in malpractice during the HSC examination in the Aurangabad division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Monday.

The HSC examinations began in the nine divisions of the State on February 21. Nearly 1.68 lakh students are taking the examinations at 430 centres in the five districts of the division. A total of 22 more students who were doing malpractice during the Physics subject paper were caught on Monday.

The highest number of copycats were caught in Jalna (15) followed by Hingoli (six) and Aurangabad (01). With this, the total number of copycats has gone up to 80 at the three districts-Jalna, Hingoli and Aurangabad- in the division. No case of malpractice was reported from Parbhani and Beed so far. The officers and centre chiefs were instructed to ensure copy-free examinations. The State Board have deployed 10 flying squads in each district of the division to put a check on malpractice.

The squad members are from different departments, including Revenue, State Board and Education and Rural Departments. The district has 157 examination centres for 60,400 examinees.

Box

Highlights of exams

--No one is given an entry in 50 metres area of the examination centre

--Students are being frisked thoroughly at the entrance

--Sitting squads to be deployed on sensitive centres