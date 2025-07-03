220 MGM school students receive CPR training

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a collaborative effort between MGM medical college’s skill development department and MGM School, 220 students from Classes 7 and 8 at Clover Dale Sanskar Vidyalaya were trained in CPR on Wednesday.

Dr Sadhana Kulkarni led the session, explaining CPR’s importance and guiding students through practical exercises using training dummies. Students were divided into groups of 12, underwent a pre-test, hands-on training, and a final evaluation. The training ran from 10.30 am to 3 pm. The programme was held under the guidance of school director Dr Aparna Kakkad, with support from Dr Yashoda Gunjal, Dr Siddiqui, Dr Pramod Bhale, and other medical professionals. Teachers including Urmila Magarkar, Zul Khan, and others also took part.