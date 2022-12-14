22.5 feet high Jinbimb Stambh installed at Hudco

Aurangabad: The 22.5 feet high Jinbimb stambh made completely of marble has been installed in Sudarshannagar in Hudco. This manastambha is made specially of 10 tonnes of Makrana marble. On this backdrop, a three day panchkalyanak mahotsav has been organised from Wednesday.

This manastambha has been installed in front of the Kalpataru Shantinath Agrawal Digambar Jain Temple in Sudarshannagar. The pooja and other rituals will be held on Friday. The temple will have eight idols. The idols have been brought from Makrana Rajasthan. The Dharmadhwajarohan was held in the presence of Acharya Saubhagyasagarji Maharaj. The Manastambh Shuddhi and Vidhan were decorated on the occasion. Various religious programmes were held on the occasion. Hundreds of devotees were present from 7.30 am to 10 pm on the first day of Panchkalyanak mahotsav.

The Janmotsav ceremony will be celebrated on Thursday. The procession will be held at 8 am from the TV Centre and will reach Kalpataru Jain Temple. This will be followed by 1008 Jal Abhishek on Panduk Shila. The programmes will be held throughout the day. Committee president Punamchand Agrawal, working president Vikramchand Sahuji, treasurer Suresh Sahuji, temple trust president Raman Sahuji and others were present.