22nd year of Diwali Pahat at Shastrinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Shastrinagar Housing Society organised its annual Diwali Pahat on Sunday, marking the 22nd year of the early-morning musical event. Around 2,000 people attended the programme.

Classical vocalist Pandit Shaunak Abhisheki presented a range of compositions, beginning with Raga Zilaph and continuing with Mangal Todi and Bhairavi. The recital included pieces such as Payaliya Baje Re Mora Saiya and Tappa, followed by a few devotional songs.

During the performance, Abhisheki referred to his musical training under his father and guru Pandit Jitendra Abhisheki, and spoke briefly about the discipline associated with classical music.

He was accompanied by Avinash Patil on tabla, Shantibhushan Deshpande on harmonium, Gopal Krishna Khomne on pakhawaj, and Lalit Chobe on side rhythm. Dr. Ashwini Yardi introduced the artist.

The event was coordinated by president Arvind Pathak, Vishwanath Dasharathe, Rajaram Surti, Dhananjay Pandey, Mayur Sarda, and other members of the Shastrinagar Housing Society.