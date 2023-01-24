23 illegal tap connections disconnected

Aurangabad:

The administration of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) launched a drive against the illegal taps in the city following directives of the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court.

The AMC team disconnected 23 illegal tap connections at three places at Modha Naka near Jalna Road on Tuesday as part of the campaign.

AMC administrator Abhijit Chaudhari formed three squads to disconnect illegal taps. But, there is no consistency in the campaign as it was found that two of them were found inactive.

Only squad-I is carrying out an action. The team headed by Santosh Wahule discontinued illegal tap connections taken from the main water supply pipeline of the AMC at different places. It has come to light that some of the connections were being used for hotels and commercial properties.

The officers said that criminal cases are being lodged against the commercial property owners who had taken tap connections illegally to give impetus to the drive.

Deputy Engineer Milind Bhamre, engineer of the squad Rohit Ingle, Engineering Sanjay Miskin, Kiran Tamnar, Sachin Weldode, Sushil Kulkarni along with employees Mohammed Sharif, Tamiz Pathan, Vaibhav Bhatkar, Swapnil Paikad and others participated in today’s action.