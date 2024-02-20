23 tolas gold, cash, laptops & oranments stolen

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thieves made off with 23 tolas of gold and other items of a house in Gulmohar Colony of Padegaon when the owner was on a pilgrimage. The incident came to light on Monday.

Ujwal Patil (45) who is in the building and construction business went to Ujjain on pilgrimage with his family on the morning of February 15. However, when he returned, at 4.30 pm on February 19, the main door of the house was not locked. All the items in the house were haphazardly thrown. The thieves entered the house by bending the latch of the door.

After realising the theft, he informed the police about it. Thieves stole gold rings of 3.11 tolas, bangles of 6 tolas, chain of 7 tolas, 12.6 silver rings, two laptops, five watches, two TVs, cash of Rs 68,000, eight pots of brass and other items from the house. A case was registered with the Cantonment Police Station. Thieves did not leave even utensils kept in the kitchen and wristwatches.

Box

Broken lock reattached

In another incident, Hansraj Bhagu Rathod (73), a resident of Mayur Park, went to Pune to visit his son on February 9. On February 19, their neighbours found the lock of the main door of the house broken. As soon as Rathod came to know about this, he rushed to the city. During the examination, it was found that 5 grams of gold earrings, 12 grams of silver anklets, 4 grams of silver bracelets, 1 gram of gold ring and cash of Rs 20,000 were stolen. The thieves ran away after closing the kitchen from the outside.